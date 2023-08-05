Retired Brazilian football legend Paulo Roberto Falcao has resigned from his job as sports coordinator at iconic club Santos after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her, an allegation he denied.

The woman, a receptionist at the building where Falcao lives in Santos, said the former footballer, who played a starring role on Brazil’s 1982 World Cup team, had pressed his genitals against her arm on two occasions while she was at her desk, according to Brazilian media reports.

Falcao, 69, denied the accusation.

“Out of respect for Santos FC’s fans... I have decided to leave the position of sports coordinator, effective today,” the former midfielder said Friday in a statement on social media.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com