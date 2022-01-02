Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his appearance at celebrations for the 101st anniversary of his first-ever team, Cruzeiro, the club said.

The 45-year-old ex-striker “is fine, with light symptoms, and will now undergo a period of rest and social isolation, in line with medical advice”, Cruzeiro, who Ronaldo bought last month, said on Twitter.

Ronaldo, who starred in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup win and was thrice voted FIFA World Player of the Year, announced on December 18 he was buying a controlling stake in recently struggling Cruzeiro, where he made his professional debut in 1993 at age 16.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.