The funeral of late Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo will be held Sunday, his family said, after the four-time World Cup-winning player and coach died at age 92.

A wake for the man known as the “Old Wolf” will be held from 9:30 am (1230 GMT) at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in Rio de Janeiro, said a statement posted to Zagallo’s Instagram account Saturday, the day after his death.

That will be followed by a burial at the Sao Joao Batista cemetery, the final resting place of some of Brazil’s most famous citizens.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led the tributes to Zagallo, calling him “one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time.”

