A messy legal battle over the leadership of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) took a new twist Thursday when a Supreme Court judge ordered its ousted president reinstated.

The preliminary ruling suspended a lower-court decision and restored the job to Ednaldo Rodrigues, the first black president in the history of the CBF, which has faced a maelstrom of controversy over the legal squabble, the national team’s poor performance and a failed bid to sign Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as coach.

“I hereby suspend the effects of the ruling by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice… and order the immediate reinstatement to their positions of the leadership elected by the CBF general assembly of March 23, 2022,” judge Gilmar Mendes wrote.

