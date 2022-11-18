Brazil will only choose the next coach of their national team in January, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Thursday, denying rumors of talks with the likes of Pep Guardiola to replace outgoing boss Tite.

Tite, who has coached the “Selecao” since 2016, has announced he will leave the post after the World Cup, leading to a flurry of speculation in Brazil on who could be next.

But the CBF “is 100-percent focused on winning a sixth World Cup under Tite’s command,” it said in a statement.

Click here for full story.