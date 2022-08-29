Nottingham Forest made their 18th signing of the transfer window on Monday as Brazil left-back Renan Lodi joined on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, the two clubs announced.

The 24-year-old has also signed a new contract with Atletico which will run until 2026.

Lodi has made the move to the newly-promoted Premier League club in search of more game time, with an eye on a place in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

“I’d like to write my name into the club’s history,” he told the Forest website.

“I want Nottingham to stay in the top division, the Premier League. It’s a massive, ambitious club.

Click here for full story