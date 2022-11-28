Richarlison has always had a flair for the dramatic and the Brazil striker is relishing his chance to seize the World Cup spotlight after being reduced to a supporting role at Tottenham.

After starting his Tottenham career this season stuck in Harry Kane’s shadow, the flamboyant Richarlison has grabbed his opportunity to be the centre of attention on the global stage in Qatar.

With Brazil battling to break down stubborn Serbia, Richarlison scored twice after half-time as the World Cup title favourites opened their campaign with a 2-0 win on Thursday.

It was the 25-year-old’s balletic second goal — an agile scissor-kick launched with Richarlison parallel to the ground — that suggested he is ready to emerge as one of the World Cup’s leading lights.

