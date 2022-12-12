Former Brazil star Ronaldo says he cannot get behind his country’s great sporting rivals Argentina at the World Cup, and backs France as “big favourites” to retain their title.

Lionel Messi likely has one final chance to lift the only major trophy missing from his collection, but Ronaldo will not be rooting for the South Americans in Tuesday’s semi-final against Croatia.

“I’m not going to be a hypocrite and say I’ll be happy for Argentina” if they win the World Cup, said Ronaldo. “But I see football as a romantic. And I will appreciate any champion.”

