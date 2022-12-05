Neymar is in line to return from injury for Brazil’s last-16 World Cup clash with South Korea on Monday but will need to prove his fitness first, coach Tite said.

The 30-year-old superstar forward suffered an ankle injury in Brazil’s opening win in Qatar over Serbia and then missed the last two group matches.

“Regarding Neymar, he’s going to train this afternoon and if he’s OK, he will play tomorrow,” said Tite on Sunday.

It is not the news Korea’s Portuguese coach Paulo Bento was hoping for.

“We would be hypocrites if we said we prefer playing against Neymar,” said Bento.

“That would be a lie, we prefer him not to play but honestly speaking, I always prefer the best players to play.”

Bento complained about the quick turnaround between the last group stage match on Friday and Monday’s last 16 clash.

More details here...