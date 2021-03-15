Brazilian striker Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa was arrested early Sunday with some 200 other people in a sting at a clandestine Sao Paulo casino flouting coronavirus distancing rules, state authorities said.

Health inspectors and police were alerted to a large gathering at the illegal establishment in the rich Vila Olimpia neighbourhood.

On arrival, they witnessed people “flagrantly consuming alcohol, violating social distancing rules and without wearing masks,” the Sao Paulo authority said in a statement.

