Brazil coach Tite has named an unchanged starting line-up for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against Croatia as Neymar retains his place following his return from an ankle injury in the previous round.

Neymar scored from the spot in the 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, with Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta also on target in the game.

Neymar now requires just one more goal to equal Pele’s all-time record tally of 77 for Brazil.

More details here.