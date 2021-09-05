Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina was dramatically suspended shortly after kick-off on Sunday as controversy over Covid-19 protocols erupted.

Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American football came to a halt when a group of Brazilian public health officials came onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team staff and players.

Argentina’s players trudged off the pitch to the locker room as the furore arranged. Argentina captain Lionel Messi later re-emerged from the tunnel without his team shirt on as confusion swept around the stadium.

