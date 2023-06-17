Brazil abandoned their iconic yellow and green shirts and were instead kitted out in an all-black strip in a stand against racism when they played Guinea in a friendly international on Saturday.

The powerful move comes after Brazil’s Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior was repeatedly a target of racist attacks this season.

The match is being played in Barcelona at Espanyol’s 40,000 capacity home where Vinicius, 22, and his Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo lead the forward line for Brazil.

More details on SportsDesk.