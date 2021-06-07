The Brazilian national team will play in the Copa America, media reports said Monday, ending rumors they would boycott the tournament, which is being organized on their home soil in a last-minute, pandemic-defying rush.

Brazil’s players were reportedly unhappy over the 11th-hour decision to host the South American championships after a Covid-19 surge forced organizers to withdraw the tournament from Argentina.

However, instead of a boycott, they will make their grievances known in a joint statement Tuesday night after their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, reported leading media group Globo’s sports site, globoesporte.com.

