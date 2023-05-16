Balzan FC announced their second signing of the close season when they announced they reached a deal to bring in Brazilian defender Andre Prates.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to European football and on Monday they had already confirmed that they had secured the services of Malta international midfielder Triston Caruana.

On Tuesday, Balzan FC announced a defensive addition with the capture of Andre Prates.

“Balzan F.C. is pleased to announce the signing of 29-year-old Brazilian central defender Andre Fausto Prates Rodriguez Junior,” the Premier League side said in a statement.

