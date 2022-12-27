Rodolfo Soares is no longer on the books of Hibernians FC as the Brazilian defender announced on his facebook page that he had parted ways with the Malta champions.

The 37-year-old defender had joined Hibernians in the summer and was a regular member of the Paola club during their strong run in the UEFA Conference League that saw the team reach the third qualifying round.

His performances in the European matches convinced Hibernians to keep faith with the Brazilian defender who continued to be a regular member of the team for the first part of the season.

However, the return from injury of Malta defender Kurt Shaw made it more difficult for Soares to gain more playing time with the Paolites.

And on Tuesday night, Soares announced that his second spell with the Paola club had come to a close.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt