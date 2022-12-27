Brazilian defender Weder Soares has parted ways with Premier League club Sirens, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 30-year-old has been a regular member of Winston Muscat’s side this season. However, in the past few days, he has informed the club that he will be returning home to his family due to personal reasons.

The St Paul’s Bay club agreed terms with the defender to rescind his contract and the Brazilian will now be heading home.

Weder has made nine appearances for Sirens in the first part of the season, as the club recovered from a difficult start to the season and have now moved up to tenth in the Premier League standings on 18 points, 13 points clear off the relegation zone.

Weder is the second overseas player to have left Sirens this month.

