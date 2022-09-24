Former World Cup-winning footballer Kaka will make his debut at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, saying he was “just as excited as I used to be before football matches.”

Kaka, who played for Real Madrid and AC Milan before retiring in 2017, said his father’s struggle with Covid-19 had inspired him to run the marathon.

“He was 45 days in hospital” Kaka said at the Berlin marathon press conference on Friday.

“Fortunately, he is with us today.”

Kaka’s father and brother will take part in the “family experience” of the marathon.

“He’s not going to run, he’s just walking, but we wanted him in this experience with us - it’s more of a family experience.”

Click here for full story