Sirens have bolstered their attacking department with the signing of Paulo Vyctor, who hails from Brazil.

The Brazilian forward, born in 1996, joins the Maltese Premier League side for his third spell in Europe.

During the 2019/2020 season, Vyctor played with Nacional in Portugal’s second-tier, collecting five appearances. He was also on the books of Swedish club Atvidabergs for a short period of time in 2018.

Click here for full story.