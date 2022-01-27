Brazilian forward Fernanda Peinado managed to open her Swieqi United account on her debut after netting a brace in the Oranges’ 5-0 victory over San Ġwann, in this week’s Matchday 10 of the MFA Women’s League.
Peinado’s debut goals follow last week’s hat-trick netted by Birkirkara’s Patricia Lamanna, the Canadian forward who signed with the Stripes for the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, Birkirkara and Mġarr United preserved their joint-leadership ahead of next week’s direct clash after beating Raiders Lija and Mtarfa respectively.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us