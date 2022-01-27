Brazilian forward Fernanda Peinado managed to open her Swieqi United account on her debut after netting a brace in the Oranges’ 5-0 victory over San Ġwann, in this week’s Matchday 10 of the MFA Women’s League.

Peinado’s debut goals follow last week’s hat-trick netted by Birkirkara’s Patricia Lamanna, the Canadian forward who signed with the Stripes for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Birkirkara and Mġarr United preserved their joint-leadership ahead of next week’s direct clash after beating Raiders Lija and Mtarfa respectively.

