Liverpool and Manchester City are among Premier League clubs who could be deprived of Brazilian internationals this weekend after they refused to release players for international duty over strict coronavirus rules.

The Brazilian football association (CBF) confirmed to AFP it had asked global governing body FIFA to invoke regulations that bar players for five days after an international break if they are not released by their clubs.

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Fred of Manchester United, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Leeds midfielder Raphinha look set to miss out this weekend if the clubs comply.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta