Jhonnattann Benites is back to Valletta FC after the Brazilian striker has agreed a return to the Premier League club.

The 34-year-old striker returns to Maltese football after an absence of six years and no doubt the Valletta fans will be hoping he can provide the same spark he showed when he donned the colours of Valletta during his three-year spell at the club.

Jhonnattann had initially arrived in Malta in 2013 when he joined Birkirkara from Volta Redonda, of Brazil.

His first season was a memorable one as he led the Stripes to the Premier League title. The following year he headed to the Middle East when he joined Al-Muharraq in the Bahraini league.

