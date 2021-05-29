Balzan FC have concluded a major transfer when they reached an agreement to re-sign Brazilian winger Alex de Paixao, the Times of Malta can confirm.
The Brazilian winger enjoyed a very impressive spell with Balzan FC before moving in the Middle East but now he has the chance to rekindle those memories after agreeing on a two-year deal with the Reds.
After spending the majority of his career in Brazil, where he played for AD Bahia, Colo-Colo and Parnahyba, Lecao arrived in Malta in 2015 when he joined Tarxien Rainbows.
At the Rainbows he quickly left his mark during his two-year spell with the club, becoming a fan favourite with his lightning pace and excellent finish.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us