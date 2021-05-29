Balzan FC have concluded a major transfer when they reached an agreement to re-sign Brazilian winger Alex de Paixao, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Brazilian winger enjoyed a very impressive spell with Balzan FC before moving in the Middle East but now he has the chance to rekindle those memories after agreeing on a two-year deal with the Reds.

After spending the majority of his career in Brazil, where he played for AD Bahia, Colo-Colo and Parnahyba, Lecao arrived in Malta in 2015 when he joined Tarxien Rainbows.

At the Rainbows he quickly left his mark during his two-year spell with the club, becoming a fan favourite with his lightning pace and excellent finish.

