Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker had two red cards overturned by VAR reviews as Brazil hung on for a controversial 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw with Ecuador on Thursday, with both teams having a player dismissed.

Alisson could count himself lucky after a straight red card in the first half, for a high boot on Enner Valencia, was downgraded to a yellow and then a second yellow card in injury-time was also overturned on review.

Ecuador’s Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro was furious after four VAR reviews —two to check possible dismissals and two for penalties originally awarded by Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan — all went against the hosts in Quito.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta