Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA, was a victim of a cyber attack on Wednesday which included an Argentina flag and a provocative message after last weekend’s World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo between the two countries was abandoned.

Sunday’s fixture was halted after seven minutes as Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch over alleged COVID-19 quarantine breaches by the visitors, triggering a melee involving team officials and players.

The officials intervened just hours after health authorities in Brazil said four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

