Brazil superstar Neymar could miss his side’s friendly match against South Korea on Thursday after injuring his foot during training on the eve of the game.
Neymar grabbed his right foot and fell to the turf after colliding with a teammate during the session at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Wednesday.
He was quickly attended to by a trainer and limped off the field, but did not return.
