Daily Bread, an exhibition of work by Letta Shtohryn and Margerita Pulè at the historic windmill in Birkirkara, run by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation, runs until today.

Both artists will use an interdisciplinary approach, working in digital media, installation, sculpture and performance.

Daily Bread makes reference to bread and salt as indispensable parts of life, but also refers to the double-meaning of dough in terms of money and the value of salt in history.

Shtohryn’s work is a spatial algorithmic-suggestions trail starting with bread and leading to salt, ritual and politics. It’s a plateau of semi-connected meanings and associations, sprouting to various directions.

Pulè’s work refers to the secrecy which encircles corruption, the implicit class systems that exist within society and how bribery, behaviours and prejudices can influence everyday transactions. Her installation asks audiences to participate, to place a (secret) value on the price of their bread, and possibly allow themselves to be valued in the process.

Each transaction reflects how perceptions are formed, how societies rate an individual’s status and how more secretive, clandestine deals are formed. The work plays on bread’s centrality in human civilisation; a lack of it can lead to revolution, but a surplus can serve to pacify populations.

The exhibition runs until today between 7 and 10pm.