Stiratini’s Grissini breadsticks with sesame seeds, linseeds, and poppy seeds must not be consumed as the sesame seeds used may be contaminated with a pesticide, ethylene oxide, the health authorities said.

They said that the chemical might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India. Such use of ethylene oxide is not approved.

The recalled product comes in 230gr bags from lot L201014 and its durability date is October 14, 2021.