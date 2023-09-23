Breaking Bad star Raymond Cruz has been announced as one of the guests set to make an appearance at the Malta Comic Con next month.

The 59-year-old actor took a memorable turn on the small screen as Tuco Salamanca, the primary antagonist of the tail-end of the first and second seasons of drug drama Breaking Bad.

Starring Brian Cranston as chemistry teacher turned meth maker Walter White and Aaron Paul as beloved street dealer Jesse Pinkman, Breaking Bad chronicles a man dying of cancer’s descent into the criminal underworld in a bid to pay off his mounting medical bills.

Cruz left a stunning impression on viewers as the psychopathic and drug-addled Salamanca, a cartel boss and drug distributor, whose thin veneer of calm can drop at a moment’s notice into a frenzied fit of bloody violence.

Cruz reprised the role in the show’s 2015 spinoff Better Call Saul. He has also appeared in the television shows CSI: Miami, Lauren, White Collar and Los Americans and had roles in the films Collateral Damage, Training Day and Alien: Resurrection.

Maltese fans will be able to meet Cruz on October 28 and 29, when this year’s edition of Malta Comic Con will be held at the MFCC in Ta Qali.

The weekend will feature a number of other guests and exhibitors, including comic book artists and writers, cosplayers and local artists who will be showcasing their work at the event. The full programme of events is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Guests will also include TV and film actress Alyson Kiperman Sullivan, best known for playing the Yellow Power Ranger in Power Rangers Wild Force.

Kiperman Sullivan began her career as a child in television and commercials, becoming the first person to portray Barbie at age 17, in an advertisement for the Locket Surprise Barbie toy.

In 2009 she appeared in the film Hell Ride, which was produced by legendary film director Quentin Tarantino.