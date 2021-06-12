Denmark star Christian Eriksen is 'awake' and 'stable' after collapsing on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

The Danish Football Association confirmed that the player was awake and undergoing further examination at a nearby hospital in Copenhagen.

Danish players were in tears as medical staff spent more than 15 minutes trying to revive the Inter Milan player after he collapsed suddenly near the touchline with no other players around him.

UEFA, football's European governing body, said in a short statement that the match had been suspended due to a medical emergency, and that a meeting was being held with officials from the two national teams to determine a way forward.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen’s condition to filter through.

More to follow...

Medical staff carrying Christian Eriksen out of the pitch during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. Medical staff carrying Christian Eriksen out of the pitch during the Euro 2020 match against Finland.