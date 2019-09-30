The National Association of Pensioners next year celebrates its 50th anniversary. Fifty years is a long time during which radical changes happened in the world, our country and society in general. Among the most notable changes is the increase in life expectancy.

We now take this for granted and tend to forget that population ageing is a major achievement of modern times.

This is, indeed, a cause for celebration. It is the result of better living conditions and medical breakthroughs that have made it possible for people to live healthier and experience longer lives. This reality, however, has also brought about a major demographic shift with those aged 60 years and over now occupying a substantial part of the population of a country, especially developed countries and Europe in particular. This phenomenon has impacted seriously on the way a country should be run.

October 1 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Day of Older Persons.

It is estimated that almost 700 billion people worldwide are now over 60. Population ageing is a fact of life that can no longer be ignored. As of now official statistics confirm that about a quarter of the total of the native Maltese population is 60 years and more.

Two of the main problems linked to an ageing population are:

(a) income security – poverty is a constant problem. The 2016 report by Caritas on ‘A Minimum Essential Budget for a Decent Living’ has identified the elderly as “particularly vulnerable”.

(b) Age discrimination – the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which is legally binding, clearly shows, under Article 21 (i) on non-discrimination and under Article 25 on the rights of the elderly, the need to protect the elderly from discrimination as well as providing them with security to live a life of dignity and independence.

Fifty years ago the word ‘ageism’ was coined in the English language. It means prejudice or discrimination on the grounds of a person’s age. For older persons it stands as a barrier in the journey to equality. Overcoming ageism is central to equal opportunities and full participation in society and having the chances and health to do so. In this regard, prejudice is the main stumbling block.

Not enough attention is being paid to the implications of population ageing

Prejudice is an inherent state of mind passed on through a long line of generations that, once one is old one has nothing else to do but to pass the time in useless activity (or, more precisely inactivity).

We need to eradicate the negative effects of ageism which views older people simply as exhausted human material with inevitable declining mental and physical capacities. To many they are “have-beens” who should not have any aspirations for the future. They may be even viewed as threats to younger generations as they seek their own opportunities in life.

This year the international campaign in connection with October 1 aims at breaking down these stereotypes of older persons as passive and dependents on the rest of society. Ageism is based on harmful perceptions long established in people’s minds. Ageism leads to widespread marginalisation of older people, poverty and neglect.

Older persons represent a large and fast growing part of the population who are entitled, as any other sector, to live free and equal in dignity and rights and yet who suffer particular forms of abuse – precisely because of their age.

Around the world, the experience of old age is all too often marked by vulnerability, exclusion, discrimination, deprivation and ill-treatment. Next year the government’s National Strategic Plan for Active Ageing (2014-2020) comes to an end.

The plan is an excellent tool with laudable aims and we, the National Association of Pensioners, have fully supported it and will continue to do so.

We now need, after five years of its operation, to have the plan assessed by an independent qualified group to ascertain what has been achieved, where it is lacking and what needs to be done in the future as follow-up in order to keep up the momentum.

The United Nations campaign on the Day of the Elderly is focused, among other main objectives, on the ‘Journey to Age Equality’.

The ‘journey’ is targeting four main sectors: the care sector as a main contributor to a better life for older persons; lifelong learning, as well as proactive and adaptive labour policies, that should support active ageing; universal health coverage to old-aged people irrespective of their resources and incomes; and social protective measures to cover all types and conditions associated with old-aged people.

Despite the enormous demographic changes, not enough attention is being paid to the implications of population ageing.

International support should be given to the creation of a human rights convention for older people.

This is now slowly materialising in the form of the UN Open-Ended Group on Ageing.

Government has the opportunity to show its commitment towards the rights of old-aged people by supporting this global initiative at UN level.

Louis Cilia is president of the National Association of Pensioners.