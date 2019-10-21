An oil and ceramics exhibition titled Chains on Fire by Anthony Lucian Cauchi is open at the Ċittadella, Victoria.

The ‘chains’ in the title refers to the restrictions artists often face at educational institutions and their struggle to find their own voice, while ‘fire’ refers to Cauchi’s artistic fire in breaking free of these psychological chains.

Cauchi is qualified in youth psychology and an avid reader of mythology and history, all of which influence his artistic personality.

Chains on Fire is running at the Ċittadella, Victoria, until Friday. It is open from 9am until 5pm all week.