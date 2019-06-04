After consolidating its organisational structure with the appointment of its management team and increasing its staff by 50 per cent, Cupra has started building its new headquarters, as announced by company CEO Wayne Griffiths in front of the brand’s dealers after the second stop of the Seat and Cupra on Tour in Liverpool.

Located next to the Seat headquarters, the new multipurpose building will have motorsport at its core, featuring 2,400 square meters of open-plan space. The Cupra headquarters, whose design evokes a racing paddock, will be divided into two floors which will house the brand’s operations centre of its sales, marketing, purchasing and finance departments. Located on a 10,500 square metre plot of land surrounded by nature, it will feature a large patio and a grand terrace for outdoor events, designed as a backdrop for presentations of future models.

Griffiths praised the positive evolution of the brand since its birth in 2018 during the announcement of the new headquarters when speaking to the brand’s British dealers.

“The Cupra headquarters will signal the culmination of our consolidation as an independent brand. As our goal is to double sales in the next two to four years, having our own facilities will allow us to increase our staff to over 100 employees and will give us strength to grow our tribe of car enthusiasts around the world”.

Construction of the building is expected to end this year and it is scheduled to open its doors in 2020.