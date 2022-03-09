Breaking the bias to ensure gender equality was the message pushed by LifeStar Insurance to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022.

Adopting the UN’s 2022 theme, LifeStar has been at the forefront of forging a more inclusive working environment with a number of women holding management positions within the group and boasting a significant number of female employees.

LifeStar Insurance CEO Cristina Casingena said: "While any day is a great opportunity to celebrate the women in your life, International Woman’s Day gives you one more reason to do just that. I believe this is a good occasion to recognise our female employees’ achievements, to raise awareness on gender equality and to acknowledge the contribution of women in our society.”

Focusing on its objective to empower women and girls and to be equal players in decision-making, as well as to encourage new female artists, LifeStar Insurance organised a painting exhibition and an event to celebrate its female employees.

The exhibition, which will be displayed at the lobby of LifeStar’s offices in Ta’ Xbiex, depicts strong iconic women painted by artist Moira Gauci Maistre, who started off painting portraits out of passion.

Gauci Maistre said her art collection represented portraits of classic and contemporary women who were admired for their distinctive qualities, as well as some of the world's most prominent and influential women of all time.

“With their charismatic persona and influential identity, these women are the epitome of change towards female empowerment and to which I owe my inspiration,” she said.

The company will continue building on its 2022 message ‘We Care’ and will be profiling all LifeStar women by celebrating their contribution to the business through a series of short online videos, that will be aired on YouTube and social media platforms throughout the month of March.

The exhibition is open to the public until March 31 during working hours.