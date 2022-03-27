What unites us in Europe? In the current crisis, in which the world is changing from a rule-based to a power-based order, Europe is moving closer together and remembering its most important principle: rules and laws application. This has been agreed in Porto and Helsinki, Bruges and Athens, Warsaw, Prague and Ljubljana.

Football is a mosaic of social life. It contributes to negotiating and communicating values. Whether it finds acceptance and whether Western society identifies with it depends on whether its competitions are fair and subject to good rules, i.e. whether many are allowed to participate with a chance of success.

This works surprisingly well in the national teams, measured by the fact that the size of the countries is a decisive factor for them and no one in Europe wants to change anything about the sovereignty of their borders. There have been ten different winners in 16 European Championship tournaments.

