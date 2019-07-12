A breakwater to protect fishing boats in Marsaxlokk bay is under construction.

The works are being carried out in Qrejten Point and are expected to take a year.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, who visited the area on Tuesday, said fishermen had been asking for such a breakwater for many years, to protect their boats from strong southerly seas.

The breakwater will be 110 metres long and will be built at a depth of up to four metres. Large boulders will help break up the waves, as is the case in Mgarr harbour.

Most of the funding for the project will come from EU funds.

Mr Borg was accompanied by Aaron Farrugia, parliamentary secretary responsible for EU funds and Clint Camilleri, parliamentary secretary responsible for fisheries.