‘No one fights alone’ was the title of a seminar organised by the Gozo General Hospital Breast Care Multidisciplinary Team at Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus in Victoria. The seminar was targeted towards patients with a history of breast cancer, their relatives and friends.

The seminar was opened by Michelle Muscat, president of Marigold Foundation, who spoke about Pink October-Movember Campaign 2023 during which they are raising awareness on breast, ovarian, testicular and prostate cancers.

Donna Darmanin gave a presentation about ‘The genetics of cancer’, while Joanna Grech spoke on ‘Breast cancer: treatment in the curative settings’.

Gynaecologist Mignonne Vella addressed the dilemmas of many menopausal women who argue: ‘Shall I go through menopause without HRT or will I be at risk of cancer if I take it?’.

Action for Breast Cancer president Esther Sant outlined the services offered by the organisation, including providing brassieres free of charge to Gozo General Hospital, which are then donated to breast cancer patients who need them. Rita Grima spoke about her own experience living with breast cancer and the challenges faced by Gozitan residents who have to travel to Malta for treatment.

Michael Galea, psychologist and associate professor at the University of Malta, discussed the impact of being diagnosed with cancer on the patient and his/her family, while oncology practice nurse at SAMOC, Abigail Camenzuli, spoke on chemotherapy education.

Europa Donna committee member Vivien Cassar highlighted the services offered by the organisation, including the free taxi service introduced recently.

Breast cancer patients residing in Gozo can benefit from this service when travelling for treatment in Malta. Sarah Mifsud, Bioderma medical representative, concluded the seminar by explaining the use and benefits of Bioderma products.

The seminar was sponsored by Bioderma, Marsovin, MVintage, Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus and Ta’ Mena Artisan Food and Winery.