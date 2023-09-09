The breast cancer multidisciplinary team at Gozo General Hospital will be organising two seminars at the auditorium of Barts medical school in Victoria. ‘Fighting the big C’, addressed to all healthcare workers and students, will be held on October 7, while ‘No one fights alone’ will be held on October 21. Both seminars will be addressed by specialised speakers.

The seminars are sponsored by La Roche Posay and Bioderma. The breast cancer team is made up of Suzanne Vella (senior general practitioner), Theresien Mizzi (occupational therapist), Josephine Bartolo (link oncology nurse), Josianne Bicker (senior breast practice nurse), Pamela Portelli (senior psychologist), Josette Pace (physiotherapist), Josianne Buttigieg and Nicole Mercieca (radiographers), and John Agius (breast consultant).

For more information or to register, one can contact Josianne Bicker, senior breast cancer nurse, on 7970 6505 or josienne.bicker@gov.mt. Registration is free.