Almost one new case of breast cancer daily signals the need for more to be done to prevent women getting this disease, according to the chairperson of Action for Breast Cancer Foundation.

Esther Sant was reacting to the announcement by the Health Ministry that more than four of every five women treated for breast cancer in Malta survive for more than five years, which is the highest percentage in Europe.

However, figures show there is almost one new cancer case a day in Malta.

“I am extremely happy about these statistics, and I cannot but praise the ministry for their work in this regard,” Ms Sant said.

However, as a breast cancer survivor herself, she is determined to build awareness on the factors that are thought to be linked to the disease.

While studies aren’t conclusive, plastics, the use of microwaves, preservatives and an unhealthy lifestyle are likely causes of the cancer, she said.

“You don’t have to turn your life upside down to improve your health,” she explained.

Small changes like avoiding preservatives and preparing more home-cooked food are a very good start, in her view.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund, and was the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Malta in 2017. It mostly affects women aged between 50 and 69 and the screening programme currently covers women aged between 50 and 67.

Another positive development announced by the ministry was that it would be increasing the screening of women to every two years rather than three, in order to boost the rate of early detection. Since 2009, over 80,000 mammograms were carried out.

Ms Sant was told she had breast cancer in 2000 and since then the disease has recurred twice.

Most women who visit the foundation have just been diagnosed and her organisation supports them through counselling and other initiatives such as giving them a free bra especially constructed for breast cancer survivors.

“It hasn’t been plain sailing for me. This is why I want to emphasise that while I am happy about the recent statistics, we need to continue working towards lowering the rate of breast cancer diagnoses,” she said.