The auditorium of the new Queen Mary University of London Medical School facility in Gozo was the venue for the first talk to be given there. Europa Donna Malta president and breast cancer survivor Gertrude Abela gave the medical students an insight into breast cancer from a patient’s perspective, highlighting the importance of patient support and how it complemented medical expertise.

Mrs Abela (inset) also highlighted the multi-faceted approach needed in healthcare, where staff must focus not only on the patient’s physical health but also their psychological and social status. These factors were fundamental to their survival, she said.

The students were also briefed about breast cancer support groups and how to refer patients to such organisations. Mrs Abela said these groups kept patients informed and in good spirits during their diagnosis and treatment.