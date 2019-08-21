Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Malta, even though it mainly affects women. There are around 300 new cases of breast cancer every year.

The most common age bracket for this disease is over 60 years, although up to a third of breast cancer cases impact younger women.

Recent European Union statistics show that the five-year survival rate of breast cancer in Malta has gradually improved over the last 20 years to now be among the best in Europe, with an 87 per cent five-year survival rate.

This improvement is due to several factors, including more awareness, campaigning by NGOs in the field, increased screening and better investigation and treatment.

These results only deal with survival rates, however, and do not measure cosmetic and psychological outcomes which are also extremely important to patients.

Breast cancer is handled by two separate units within our national health service in Malta.

The National Breast Screening Unit at Lascaris Wharf in Valletta deals with breast screening. All women between the ages of 50 and 68 are sent appointments for a mammogram at this unit.

This is an X-ray of the breast using a special machine which compresses the breast between two plates.

Modern machines are digital, utilising less radiation and giving clearer pictures than older equipment. Women with abnormal mammograms are recalled and further tests are carried out.

Screening means testing patients who do not have symptoms. The rationale for this is early detection, leading to a better outcome, and not prevention of the disease. Women who do have symptoms are managed by the Breast Clinic at Mater Dei Hospital.

These could include an abnormal mammogram or, for example, feeling a breast lump or seeing skin changes.

The Breast Clinic was established almost 20 years ago. It is multi-disciplinary and holds weekly meetings to discuss patients. These meetings are attended by a varied team of health care professionals, including surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, oncologists, plastic surgeons, radiographers, breast care nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists and others.

The aim is to cure breast cancer with the best possible cosmetic and psychological outcome for the patient.

This can involve performing operations with a plastic surgery approach, as well as offering psychological support to patients and their families.

Unfortunately, as reported in a recent study, some women do not respond to an invitation for a mammogram because they are worried that it might hurt, or because they are afraid of discovering that they might have cancer, which could result in an altered body image, or because they fear the side effects of therapy, or even death.

These fears are misguided as early detection can actually help to prevent these negative outcomes or traumatic experiences. While a mammogram can be uncomfortable for a few seconds, it is well worth it. As to the fear of finding the disease, this is wrong because, if a woman is going to get breast cancer, it is best to detect it early when treatment is easier and more effective.

The health service in Malta has done well to introduce screening programmes, for other cancers as well. It is also investing in better treatment, both surgically as well as with some of the latest medication, and with genetic testing for high-risk groups.

People are encouraged to attend for screening tests when they are called.

While breast screening is not fool-proof and can sometimes result in unnecessary treatment or can miss a few cancers, its benefits are internationally considered to outweigh any such disadvantages.

It is important for women to receive the right information about the benefits and risks of breast screening, and not to be misguided by emotional factors.