Breastfeeding athletes will be allowed to bring children to the Tokyo Olympics “when necessary”, organisers have announced, after criticism from mothers over tough rules on bringing family to the Games.

The clarification was welcomed by some athletes as a relief, but US football star Alex Morgan slammed organisers for keeping her in the dark about the criteria.

Athletes’ families are banned from attending the pandemic-postponed Games, under anti-virus rules that organisers say are needed to hold the event safely.

But Games chiefs have now made an exception for breastfeeding infants “after careful consideration of the unique situation”, saying they will be allowed to accompany their mothers “when necessary”.

