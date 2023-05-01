Belgian Luca Brecel struck three hundreds in four frames as he made a blistering start to the second day’s play in the snooker World Championship final against four-times champion Mark Selby.

That left Brecel 13-8 ahead in the best-of-35-frames contest after he had resumed 9-8 in front.

He capitalised on a missed red from the Englishman to make a break of 106 in Monday’s opening frame at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Brecel, producing some fine safety play as well as aggressive potting, won the next frame in two visits after another jawed red by Selby.

Selby then went 35 points ahead in the ensuing frame only for Brecel to respond with a break of 101 that included a spectacular doubled red.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt