Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on Tuesday named Andre Breitenreiter, who last season led FC Zurich to the Swiss league title, as their new coach.

The 48-year-old, who has previously coached Paderborn, Schalke and Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga, turned around the fortunes of Zurich, who won the Swiss league title by six points.

Hoffenheim have reportedly paid 300,000 euros ($321,739) to release him from his Zurich contract which had a year to run.

