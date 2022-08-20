Werder Bremen fought back from two goals down in the 89th minute to claim a remarkable 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, with Scottish forward Oliver Burke scoring the winner.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said his side did not deserve to win but should have held on to their late lead.

“We’re talking about a deserved defeat,” Terzic told AFP subsidiary SID.

“Still, it’s brutally frustrating when you’re 2-0 up until the 88th minute. We had to defend a lot and allowed many chances.

“Despite a weak performance, you have to win the game.”

Speaking after the game, visibly shaken Dortmund captain Marco Reus said he had “no idea how that could happen”.

Bremen coach Ole Werner was unable to explain his side’s miraculous comeback.

“The last minutes were pure emotion – it was madness. It can’t be explained rationally,” he said.

