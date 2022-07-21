Juventus announced on Wednesday they had signed Torino defender Bremer a little over 24 hours after Matthis de Ligt left for Bayern Munich.

The 36-time Italian champions have paid 41 million euros ($41.7 million) for 25-year-old Brazilian Bremer, who had joined their local rivals in 2018 from Atletico Mineiro.

Netherlands centre-back de Ligt left Juve on Tuesday after three seasons.

“The Bianconeri defence has been strengthened by the arrival of Gleison Bremer, who today signed a contract that ties him to Juventus on a permanent deal until 2027,” Juve said.

“In his time in Italy he has emerged as one of the best defenders in circulation, confirmed by the MVP award from Lega Serie A as Best Defender for season 2021-22,” they added.

