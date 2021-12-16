Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks that are threatening to derail the season.

Brentford’s match with Manchester United was called off on Tuesday after Covid-19 cases at the Old Trafford club and the Burnley v Watford fixture on Wednesday became the third game in a week to be postponed.

Britain is battling record numbers of coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant takes hold.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta