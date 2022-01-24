Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running until 2025, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith, took charge at the London club in October 2018.
He guided them to promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us