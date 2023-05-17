Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from all football-related activity for eight months over breaches of betting rules.

Toney, who was charged by the Football Association in November with 262 alleged breaches over a four-year period, has been suspended with “immediate effect”.

The 27-year-old England international is banned until mid-January and has been fined £50,000 ($62,000) after he admitted to 232 of the breaches.

“Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including 16 January 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s betting rules,” an FA statement said on Wednesday.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt