Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from all football-related activity for eight months over breaches of betting rules.
Toney, who was charged by the Football Association in November with 262 alleged breaches over a four-year period, has been suspended with “immediate effect”.
The 27-year-old England international is banned until mid-January and has been fined £50,000 ($62,000) after he admitted to 232 of the breaches.
“Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including 16 January 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s betting rules,” an FA statement said on Wednesday.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us