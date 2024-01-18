Brentford signed Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday.

Reguilon will fill the void left by the knee injury that ruled out Brentford left-back Rico Henry for the rest of the campaign.

The 27-year-old Spaniard spent the first half of this season on loan at Manchester United.

Reguilon made 12 appearances for United but returned to Tottenham this month after Erik ten Hag's side decided to activate a break clause in the deal.

"This is a very good signing for us. We've been talking for a while about how we need a good left-back and we managed to get a very good left-back," Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

